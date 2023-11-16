UN Security council calls for extended pause in Israel-Hamas war as IDF strikes Hamas leaders

The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday its air force conducted a strike on the home of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh, who is the head of Hamas' Political Bureau, is accused of using his residence in Gaza as terrorist infrastructure and a meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders to direct attacks on Israel.

It's not clear if anyone was killed in the strike as Haniyeh lives in Qatar, according to the Times of Israel.

Fox News Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report