UN Security council calls for extended pause in Israel-Hamas war as IDF strikes Hamas leaders
The United Nations Security Council called for a days-long pause in fighting in Gaza on Thursday as Israeli forces continued to strike against Hamas leaders in Gaza City. Israeli forces took control of the Al-Shifa Hospital and are working to "destroy" Hamas in the region.
The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday its air force conducted a strike on the home of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Haniyeh, who is the head of Hamas' Political Bureau, is accused of using his residence in Gaza as terrorist infrastructure and a meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders to direct attacks on Israel.
It's not clear if anyone was killed in the strike as Haniyeh lives in Qatar, according to the Times of Israel.
Fox News Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report
Israeli Defense Forces have gained "operational control" over the Harbor in Gaza city, previously a Hamas stronghold.
The IDF announced its successful oepration in the harbor on Thursday, saying Hamas had used the area to train maritime forces.
"The IDF has gained operational control over the Hamas-operated Gaza Harbor," The IF wrote in a statement. "Disguised as a civilian area, the harbor was used by Hamas as a training facility for their naval commando forces to plan and execute terrorist attacks."
"During the operation, conducted by soldiers of the 188th Armored Corps' Brigade and Flotilla 13, numerous terrorist tunnel entrances and terrorist infrastructures were destroyed," the statement continued.
Israel has conducted a relentless campaign against Hamas terrorists cells in Gaza City. The terrorist group has maintained a labyrinth of tunnels beneath the population center.
Hamas has agreed to release dozens of hostages from Gaza under terms of a tentative deal that the Israeli government is now considering, the Washington Post reported Thursday.
While the exact terms of the deal remain unclear, it is believed to involve the release of some Palestinian prisoners held in Israel in addition to a multi-day pause in fighting in Gaza. The deal may already have been rejected, however.
Hamas terrorists took up to 240 hostages during their Oct. 7 massacre inside Israel. That number includes 10 Americans and many other foreign nationals who were in Israel.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk appeared to call for an international investigation into alleged war crimes commited by Israel in its war against Hamas on Thursday.
Turk made the comments after returning from a visit to the Middle East, though he was not allowed to access Israel or Gaza. The official condemned Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank and argued that some in Israel have no qualms about killing civilians.
"Extremely serious allegations of multiple and profound breaches of international humanitarian law, whoever commits them, demand rigorous investigation and full accountability," he said during a U.N. briefing in Geneva, going on to decry the "intensification of violence and severe discrimination agaisnt Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem."
"It is apparent that on both sides, some view the killing of civilians as either acceptable or collateral, or a deliberate and useful weapon of war," he continued.
Police in Tokyo arrested a lone driver who rammed his vehicle into a barrier outside the Israeli embassy on Thursday.
Israeli ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen confirmed the incident in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Japanese police say they arrested the suspect, a 53-year-old man who was suspected to be a member of a "right-wing organization."
A police officer outside the embassy received minor injuries in the incident.
"Shocked by the suspected vehicular ramming attack on a police officer on guard near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo. This matter is under investigation by the local police. I would like to express gratitude to the Japanese government and Tokyo Police for their commitment to ensuring our security. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured police officer," Cohen wrote on social media.
Reuters contributed to this report
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been blemished with a string of apologies and retractions related to stories detailing developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
England's premiere outlet, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, is the oldest and largest local and global broadcaster and has been heralded as an integral source of worldwide news.
But the broadcaster's reputation has been questioned in recent weeks after a series of inaccurate news reports led critics and social media users to wonder why the BBC's mistakes erred on behalf of Hamas and Palestinians.
On Tuesday, BBC News Channel aired a report that claimed Israeli forces had descended on Al Shifa hospital in Gaza and targeted "medical teams and Arab speakers" inside.
While reports did indicate the IDF had entered the hospital, no reports corroborated the claim that soldiers had targeted those inside.
The error led the BBC to issue an on-air apology, retraction and a written statement.
"As BBC News covered initial reports that Israeli forces had entered Gaza's main hospital, we said that 'medical teams and Arab speakers' were being targeted. This was incorrect and misquoted a Reuters report," the BBC said. "We should have said IDF forces included medical teams and Arabic speakers for this operation. We apologize for this error, which fell below our usual editorial standards."
Fox News' Nicholas Lanum contributed to this report
A Chicagoland sociology professor sent a mass email to her students and department colleagues attempting to rally support for Palestinians who she claims have faced "75 years of Israeli White supremacy."
Brooke Johnson, an associate professor and sociology department coordinator at Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU), argued "As critical sociologists we are trained to analyze power and inequality in society" and that "this importantly comes with the responsibility to speak up when we witness harm, injustice, and violence," stressing "What is currently happening in Palestine is one of those moments."
"After 75 years of Israeli White supremacy, including displacement, human rights violations, and systemic violence, Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th which resulted in 1400 deaths and 240 hostages," Johnson wrote in a Nov. 8 email obtained by Fox News Digital. "Israel is now collectively punishing Palestinians. The Palestinian death toll from Israeli airstrikes exceeds 10,000, and almost half of these are children. This number increases daily as airstrikes continue; water, food and medical aid are cut off; and demands for a humanitarian cease-fire increase."
One student who received the email was left "really upset" by what Johnson wrote, calling the accusations she made against Israel including being guilty of "White supremacy" as "just not true."
"I called my mom and I started crying," the student, who did not wish to be identified, told Fox News Digital.
The student accused Johnson of "justifying" the Oct. 7 attack.
Fox News Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report
Police in the nation's capital responded to the Democratic National Committee's headquarters Wednesday evening as pro-Palestinian demonstrators grew violent while calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
About 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., according to U.S. Capitol Police.
Six Capitol police officers were injured during the clash on Wednesday evening, according to the agency. Their injuries stemmed from minor cuts, pepper spray burns and punches thrown by protesters who turned violent alongside peaceful protesters.
Videos on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to hold on to metal barricades at the DNC headquarters while officers attempted to remove them.
Capitol police and the Metropolitan Police Department, who also responded to the protest, did not immediately confirm to Fox News Digital how many arrests were made at the event.
Protesters included members of "If Not Now" and "Jewish Voice for Peace." Both organizations have organized other demonstrations in Washington D.C. since Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Adam Sabes, Kelley Kramer and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.
