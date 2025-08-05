Faith under fire: Netanyahu calls out efforts to divide Christians and Israel in US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of a concerted effort in the United States and beyond to "break down" the bond between Christians and Jews.

Speaking at an event last month in Jerusalem attended by Pastor Paula White-Cain, spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump and head of the White House Office of Faith and Anti-Semitism, Netanyahu stated, the "partnership that promotes Judeo-Christian values, that protects Israel's Christians as nowhere else in the Middle East. That truth is being reversed,"

"As part of this campaign," he continued, Israel is now being portrayed as a threat to Christians."

Netanyahu said that Israel is home to a thriving Christian community — unique in a region where Christians often face persecution. He pointed to Nazareth as a place where Christian life is visible and open, contrasting it with Bethlehem, where the Christian population declined sharply — from 80% to under 20% — after Israel withdrew, and the Palestinian Authority assumed control, leading to reduced protections for the community.

TRUMP AND NETANYAHU CELEBRATE 'HISTORIC VICTORY' AGAINST IRAN, EYE FUTURE MIDDLE EAST PEACE

Pastor John Hagee, the influential Founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), said fringe online agitators and politicians are motivated by two distinct impulses in their attacks on Israel.

"The true narcissists, regardless of politics, will pursue relevance through antisemitic contrarianism if they perceive themselves to be slipping from the world’s stage. Tragically, trafficking in antisemitism is one of the shortest paths to infamy," he told Fox News Digital.

"For the true Jew-haters, Christian Zionism has been correctly perceived as the bulwark against the rise of American antisemitism. As Israel’s Minister for Strategic Affairs [Ron Dermer] has pointed out, Christian Zionism is the backbone of American support for Israel.

"Those who hate Israel and want to see it destroyed understand that the Jewish-Christian alliance prevents them from achieving their terrible aims; it’s logical then that they would seek to drive a wedge between Jews and Christians. Our relationship is a direct and unequivocal refutation of their evil ideology and aims," he said.

Hagee also warned that anti-Israel narratives are being amplified online and through the mainstream media "to the exclusive benefit of Palestinian terrorists."

DISPUTED FIRE BY ANCIENT CHURCH IN HOLY LAND SPARKS DIPLOMATIC, RELIGIOUS FALLOUT

During his speech, Netanyahu focused on some in the voices in the media. "So, Israel, the guardian of Christianity in the Middle East, is presented on American television by purchased influencers. It's presented as the enemy of Christianity. What folly, what lies. What a travesty of truth," he said.

"We must fight for our common values, we must stand up for the truth. And by standing up for the truth, you stand up with Israel, and you stand with the Jewish people against this abomination of falsehoods," he concluded.

Netanyahu’s comments came against the backdrop of recent allegations that extremist settlers had targeted a historic church in the West Bank, and the IDF had deliberately targeted a church in Gaza.

In mid-July, the Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches of Jerusalem claimed that "radical Israelis" had intentionally set a fire near the Church of Saint George in Taybeh. However, Israel Police later confirmed that the ancient church ruins were undamaged and that the fire, of unknown origin, was confined to a nearby open area.

Separately, the IDF confirmed that a July 17 mortar strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza was the result of an "unintentional deviation of munitions." An investigation found that the church had been accidentally hit during operational activity in Gaza City. The military said it facilitated humanitarian aid deliveries to the church and coordinated a visit by clergy from the Greek and Latin Patriarchates.

Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem and a former evangelical advisor to President Donald Trump, pointed to the billions of dollars invested by anti-Israel actors to influence young minds on American campuses.

EVANGELICAL LEADERS PRAISE TRUMP’S CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL AMID WAR WITH IRAN

"The bottom line on this narrative is that there’s a belief system that Israel’s existence is illegitimate. They don’t say this about any other country in the world, no matter how bloody its origins. This belief system gets Jews killed. Anti-Zionism is antisemitism," he said.

"My message to Bible-believing Christians is to teach a biblical worldview that Israel is the Bible land. The church in Germany was evangelical Protestant. They aligned with the Nazi party, had swastikas on its altars, and believed that God sent the chancellor.

"This happened because they rejected a biblical worldview and bought into what is called ‘replacement theology.’ That’s the reason why I have developed a significant curriculum to teach the church and its leaders," Evans noted.

David Parsons, Senior Vice President and Spokesman of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), told Fox News Digital that Christian support for Israel — rooted in decades, if not centuries, of history—has grown to unprecedented levels, though it is being heavily tested amid the war against Hamas in Gaza.

"It predates Trump and Netanyahu, it will be there after those leaders are gone," he said.

"We have to pass the baton to a new generation, and this is where the challenge is coming, as a lot of the young Christians aren’t buying into the same rationale as their parents to support Israel, which a lot of it was based on certain prophetic scenarios and prophecy charts about Israel’s role," he continued.

"We see it as God being faithful to his covenant promises to the patriarch Abraham 4,000 years ago. If God is faithful to what he promised Jewish people millennia ago, then he will be faithful to what he’s promised us under the new covenant," he said.

Parsons noted that bringing young Christians to experience Israel firsthand helps cultivate that connection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A lot of the young evangelical supporters of Israel are not in some of these elite universities where they’re being poisoned against Israel, and so we have hope," he said.

"When you see the amazing things that Israel has done — the pager operation [against Hezbollah], how they defeated Iran in 12 days — if you’re a young person, you have to be impressed with Israel’s creativity and ingenuity," he continued. "Eventually, once we get a resolution of the Gaza situation, there will be a whole new generation of Christians that are curious enough to come and check it out."