Pope demands ceasefire after Gaza's Catholic church is hit in apparent Israeli strike

Pope Leo XIV expressed sadness and called for a ceasefire after Gaza’s only Catholic church was hit in an apparent Israeli strike, leaving at least two dead and several injured.

"His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, and he assures the parish priest, Father Gabriele Romanelli, and the whole parish community of his spiritual closeness," read a telegram sent by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin on behalf of the pope.

Parolin added that the pope "renews his call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also condemned the attack and slammed Israel.

"Israeli raids on Gaza also hit the Church of the Holy Family. The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude," Meloni said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was "aware of reports regarding damage" to the church and that the "circumstances of the incident are under review."

"The IDF does not target religious institutions and takes many precautions to avoid harm to civilians or holy sites. We remain committed to safeguarding the freedom of religion for people of all faiths," IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani wrote in a post on X.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein echoed a similar message, saying that the country "expresses deep sorrow" over the damage to the church and the loss of life. He added that "Israel never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site and uninvolved civilians."

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said on Thursday that the community’s parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, "sustained light injuries" in the apparent strike.

"The people in the Holy Family Compound are people who found in the Church a sanctuary—hoping that the horrors of war might at least spare their lives, after their homes, possessions, and dignity had already been stripped away. On behalf of the entire Church of the Holy Land, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and from here, we offer our prayers for the swift and full recovery of the wounded," the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.

The Latin Patriarchate added that it "strongly condemns" the incident "and this targeting of innocent civilians and of a sacred place."