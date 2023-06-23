Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia
Published

Exploding fire extinguisher kills student, injures 5 others during Bangkok high school fire drill

CO2-type fire extinguisher may have become defective as result of prolonged exposure to sunlight, high temperatures

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital, killing one student and injuring five others, a rescuer said.

MICHIGAN WOMAN WHO FLED TO THAILAND AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING MSU STUDENT WITH HER CAR ENTERS NO-CONTEST PLEA

The CO2-type fire extinguisher may have become defective from sun or heat exposure, said Anyawut Phoampai of the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, one of Thailand’s biggest rescue organizations, who confirmed the death and injuries.

Thailand School Death

Firefighters investigate an explosion site at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 23, 2023. A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital.

The incident happened at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP