Ex-Trump aide Jason Miller detained in Brazil following CPAC

Jason Miller, a former adviser of President Donald Trump, was detained by authorities in Brazil as part of an investigation of "anti-democratic acts" in the South American country, according to local reports.

Miller, founder of the conservative social media site Gettr, was reportedly held back by Federal Police on Tuesday morning as he was about to board a private plane for a flight back to the US at Brasília Airport.

The former Trump adviser was in Brazil to participate in the country’s Conservative Political Action Conference that ran from Sept. 3 to 4. While in the country, Miller reportedly met with President Jair Bolsonaro, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (a son of the president) and former Chancellor Ernesto Araujo.

Miller put out a statement saying: "This Afternoon my traveling party was questioned for three hours at the airport in Brasilia, after having attended this weekend’s CPAC Brazil Conference. We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they ‘wanted to talk.’ We informed them that we had nothing to say and were eventually released to fly back to the United States. Our goal of sharing free speech around the world continues!"

According to Brazilian news site Metropoles, the detention was ordered by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is leading an investigation at the country’s Supreme Federal Court.

The authorities reportedly wanted Miller to testify in their investigation 4874, which is probing anti-democratic acts in Brazil, the outlet reported.