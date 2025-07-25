Expand / Collapse search
Nuclear Proliferation

Europeans meet with Iranian officials face-to-face for first time since Israel, US bombings as sanctions loom

In May, the IAEA reported an alarming increase in Iran's near-weapons grade uranium

By Brie Stimson Fox News
GOP senator warns Iran 'better watch out' after foreign minister's 'laughable' enrichment comments Video

GOP senator warns Iran 'better watch out' after foreign minister's 'laughable' enrichment comments

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., weighs in on Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Israeli and Qatari officials in Rome as the Trump administration continues the push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

European diplomats met with Iranians on Friday face-to-face for the first time since Israel and the U.S. bombed the country last month. 

The "serious, frank and detailed" meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, lasted for around four hours and the officials all agreed to meet again for continued negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program

Sanctions that were lifted on Iran in 2015 after it agreed to restrictions and monitoring of its nuclear program could be reimposed if Iran doesn’t comply with requirements. 

One of Europe’s E3 nations – Britain, France and Germany, who held the talks with Iran – could bring back sanctions under the "snapback" mechanism, which allows one of the European countries to bring back U.N. sanctions if Iran violates the conditions. 

IRAN SEEKS CHINA, RUSSIA HELP TO STALL UN SANCTIONS AHEAD OF NUCLEAR TALKS WITH EUROPEANS

Car heading into Iranian consulate in Istanbul

Cars, which are believed to carry European diplomats, enter the Iranian consulate ahead of a meeting with Iranian counterparts for talks over Tehran's nuclear program, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 25, 2025.  (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

European leaders have also said that sanctions will start being reinstated by the end of August if there is no progress on reining in Iran’s nuclear program. 

"A possible delay in triggering snapback has been floated to the Iranians on the condition that there is credible diplomatic engagement by Iran, that they resume full cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), and that they address concerns about their highly-enriched uranium stockpile," a European diplomat said on condition of anonymity before the talks on Friday. 

The diplomat added that the snapback mechanism "remains on the table." 

Iran demonstrators with a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian worshippers shout anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans as one of them holds a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an anti-Israeli rally to condemn Israeli attacks on Iran, after Tehran's Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, on June 20, 2025.  (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

IRAN VOWS RETALIATION IF UN SECURITY COUNCIL ISSUES SNAPBACK SANCTIONS ON ANNIVERSARY OF NUCLEAR DEAL

Iran said that the U.S. needs to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal – after President Trump pulled America out of it in 2018 – saying Iran has "absolutely no trust in the United States."

The U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22, a little over a week after Israel had bombed the country over national security concerns about its nuclear program. 

Iran military parade

A military truck carries a missile past a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an annual military parade.   (ATTA KENARE/AFP/GettyImages))

Iran responded by attacking Israel and a U.S. Army base in Qatar. 

Isreal and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on June 24. 

The IAEA issued a concerning report in May that said that Iran’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium had grown by nearly 50% in three months. 