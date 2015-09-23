Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 7, 2015

EU urges Libya parties to grasp peace deal, stands ready with massive support

By | Associated Press
  • c5048f13-
    Image 1 of 2

    U.N. representative for Libya, Bernardino Leon, gestures as he addresses reporters in Skhirat, Morocco, Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. U.N. envoy Leon announced late Monday that the Libyan peace talks are completed and an agreement will be presented to all parties for signing after the Eid al-Adha holiday. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar) (The Associated Press)

  • 5a5adbb0-
    Image 2 of 2

    U.N. representative for Libya, Bernardino Leon, right, gestures as he addresses reporters and ambassadors in Skhirat, Morocco, Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. U.N. envoy Leon announced late Monday that the Libyan peace talks are completed and an agreement will be presented to all parties for signing after the Eid al-Adha holiday. At left in white is U.S. ambassador to Libya Deborah K. Jones. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar) (The Associated Press)

BRUSSELS – The European Union is urging Libya's warring factions to grasp the opportunity of a new peace deal and is promising massive backing once a unity government is formed.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Wednesday that the parties "are now really in the last mile" and must take their responsibilities and bring an end to a year of crisis.

She said the EU stands "ready from day zero to support, financially and in all possible ways they would wish."

Libya is divided between an Islamist-backed government in Tripoli and an internationally recognized leadership based in the east.

The U.N. envoy to Libya said Tuesday that he has presented the factions with a final draft of a peace deal and urged all parties to accept it.