Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Brexit
Published

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

Associated Press
close
May's Brexit plan prompts backlash and resignationsVideo

May's Brexit plan prompts backlash and resignations

British Prime Minister Theresa May thought she had a deal on the process of leaving the European Union, but now she faces dissention and a challenge to her leadership; senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports from London.

BRUSSELS – European Union leaders are gathering to seal an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc.

At a summit in Brussels Sunday, the leaders are due to endorse a withdrawal agreement, which would settle Britain's divorce bill, protect the rights of citizens hit by Brexit and keep the Irish border open.

They will also rubber stamp a 26-page document laying out their hopes for future relations after Britain leaves at midnight on March 29.

The last big obstacle to a deal was overcome on Saturday, when Spain lifted its objections over Gibraltar.

The deal must still be endorsed by the British parliament and EU parliament.