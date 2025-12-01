Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

World

EU official warns 'impunity' for Russia would mark 'historic mistake of huge proportions'

'Millions of lives have been taken or destroyed, and people forcibly removed, and we have ample evidence,' McGrath said, according to Politico

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Dan Hoffman urges caution on Ukraine’s breakthrough claims: ‘Putin likes to talk’ Video

Dan Hoffman urges caution on Ukraine’s breakthrough claims: ‘Putin likes to talk’

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the latest on the escalation between Russia and Ukraine as peace talks are set to resume.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump's administration aims to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, a European Union official asserted that Russia must face accountability for its "crimes," according to a report.

European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection Michael McGrath warned against allowing "impunity," opining that it "would be a historic mistake of huge proportions."

"I don’t think history will judge kindly any effort to wipe the slate clean for Russian crimes in Ukraine," McGrath said, according to Politico. "They must be held accountable for those crimes and that will be the approach of the European Union in all of these discussions.

"Were we to do so, to allow for impunity for those crimes, we would be sowing the seeds of the next round of aggression and the next invasion," he noted, according to the outlet. "And I believe that that would be a historic mistake of huge proportions."

UKRAINE PEACE TALKS PRODUCTIVE AS EX-GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS COUNTRY RETHINKING ‘UNCOMPROMISING’ STANCE

Left: Russian President Vladimir Putin; Right: European Commissioner Michael McGrath

Left: Russian President Vladimir Putin enters the hall just after his talks with the Hungarian prime minister during his meeting with young scientists at the Kremlin on Nov. 28, 2025 in Moscow, Russia; Right: EU Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection Michael McGrath talks to media about: "Simpler EU digital rules and new digital wallets to save billions for businesses and boost innovation" in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarter on Nov. 19, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Left: Contributor/Getty Images; Right: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

"We cannot give up on the rights of the victims of Russian aggression and Russian crimes," McGrath asserted, according to the outlet. "Millions of lives have been taken or destroyed, and people forcibly removed, and we have ample evidence." 

EX-CIA STATION CHIEF WARNS PUTIN USING TALKS TO GAIN LEVERAGE AS UKRAINE DELEGATION MEETS TOP TRUMP OFFICIALS

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 30, 2025. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude toward the Trump administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a press conference with Pedro Sanchez, Spanish prime minister (not pictured), during his official visit to the headquarters of the Spanish government in Palacio de la Moncloa. (Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am grateful to the United States, to President Trump’s team, and to the President personally for the time that is being invested so intensively in defining the steps to end the war," he noted in part of a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue