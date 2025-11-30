Ukraine peace talks productive as ex-government official says country rethinking 'uncompromising' stance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Official peace talks between the U.S. and Ukraine on ending the Ukraine war moved to a productive phase Sunday – but only after President Zelenskyy sent a new-look team to Florida, according to a former Ukrainian government official.

With Rustem Umerov now leading Zelenskyy's team and longtime adviser and chief of staff Andriy Yermak out, the source claimed the move signaled Kyiv was reassessing its "uncompromising" stance.

The official, who spoke to Fox News Digital on condition of anonymity, said the personnel choice represented a move away from the approach that has shaped Ukraine’s diplomatic strategy for years.

"Yermak had been teaching Zelenskyy to be a 'Father of the Nation’ and until now, the Ukrainian side has been pushing for an unachievable and uncompromising position," the former official said.

MOMENTUM BUILDS IN UKRAINE PEACE PUSH, BUT EXPERTS FEAR PUTIN WON’T BUDGE

"Umerov is not a very impressively strong individual in politics, but he wants to achieve results and is known to be aligned with compromise."

Ukraine’s new delegation also included Andrii Hnatov, head of the armed forces; Andrii Sybiha, the foreign minister; and Umerov, who is head of the country’s security council.

After the meeting, Umerov offered a brief assessment to reporters, saying: "We are grateful to American people, American leadership and a great team with, state secretary, Steve, with both Jared Kushner for their tremendous work with us," he said.

"Our objective is a prosperous, strong Ukraine. We will [be] discussing [sic] the future of Ukraine. We discussed all the important matters that are important for Ukraine, for Ukrainian people. And the U.S was super supportive."

"We already had a successful meeting in Geneva, and today we can continue this success. So at the moment, this meeting was productive and successful in the later stages."

MOMENTUM BUILDS IN UKRAINE PEACE PUSH, BUT EXPERTS FEAR PUTIN WON’T BUDGE

The new team traveled to Florida for discussions aimed at refining President Trump’s proposed framework and his push to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Sunday’s negotiations also took place after a leak published by Bloomberg News, revealed a transcript of an Oct. 14 call where special envoy Steve Witkoff allegedly offered advice to Russian officials on how to sell a peace plan to Trump.

"The Ukrainian side had in some way undermined peace negotiations and Donald Trump's efforts, not mentioning that it prolongs the war," the former official said.

UKRAINIAN OFFICIAL YERMAK RESIGNS AS CORRUPTION PROBE ENCIRCLES ZELENSKYY

The same former official said the shift in Kyiv’s delegation followed the dramatic resignation of Yermak, after anti-corruption investigators raided his home on Friday.

"Yermak was deeply distrusted by many actors, including Western actors including the U.S. administration and including Biden's administration," the source added.

Despite his exit, the official warned that Yermak’s influence may still be shaping the Ukrainian team.

"Mr. Yermak is still there and, in fact, all the delegation that came to Florida includes Mr. Yermak's people, his loyal people, very close personally to him – people who [have] been serving him faithfully for years."

"Yermak has not disappeared and might be on the telephone or online and ruling the agenda behind the scenes," they added.

RUBIO, WITKOFF MEET WITH UKRAINIAN OFFICIALS IN PUSH TO FINALIZE DEAL AFTER ZELENSKYY'S TOP NEGOTIATOR RESIGNS

They said Yermak’s long-standing governing style still influences Kyiv’s political posture:

"In Ukraine, as in many post-Soviet countries, there is still the so-called 'telephone rule', when a powerful person can influence the outcome of any formal decision-making despite lacking formal powers and in contradiction with the law."

"Yermak has been doing this for the last six and a half years," the source added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, and senior advisor Jared Kushner led the American side in Sunday’s session.

Rubio told reporters after the meeting: "We had another very productive session. Building off Geneva, building off the events of this week," he said.

ZELENSKYY WARNS UKRAINE FACES ‘DIFFICULT CHOICE’ AS US PEACE PLAN HITS MAJOR HURDLE

"As I told you earlier this morning, our goal here is to end the war," he continued. "But it's more than just to end the war. We don't just want to end the war. We also want to help Ukraine be safe forever. So never again will they face another invasion. And equally importantly, we want them to enter an age of true prosperity."

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that he had spoken to Rubio and Witkoff and that they were "doing well."



"Ukraine's got some difficult little problems," Trump said. "They have some difficult problems. But I think Russia would like to see it end and I think Ukraine… I know Ukraine would like to see it end."

He also said he thinks there is "a good chance we can make a deal."

In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy highlighted Umerov's work in Florida as the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

"Today, following the work of the teams in the United States, head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov reported on the main parameters of the dialogue, its emphases, and some preliminary results," he said.

"It is important that the talks have a constructive dynamic and that all issues were discussed openly and with a clear focus on ensuring Ukraine’s sovereignty and national interests. I am grateful to the United States, to President Trump’s team, and to the President personally for the time that is being invested so intensively in defining the steps to end the war. We will continue working. I look forward to receiving a full report from our team during a personal meeting."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunday's talks came just hours after another deadly Russian strike on Kyiv killed at least one person and wounded 19, including four children, Euronews reported.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the war has left huge areas of Ukraine devastated and roughly 20% of its territory under occupation.