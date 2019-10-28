EU allows new Brexit extension, UK gets more time to negotiate divorce

Just days before Britain’s departure from the European Union, the bloc’s president announced an agreement on Monday to grant a new Brexit delay until Jan. 31 of next year.

Donald Tusk said on Twitter "the EU 27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension (...). The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure."

Tusk's announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay to Britain's departure from the bloc, which had been due in just three days on Oct. 31.

It is the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain's departure from the EU.

The E.U. was expected to grant the 3-month delay as the embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson aims for December general election.

Johnson will attempt to convince members of Parliament to formally back the bid on Monday, but he will need the support of two-thirds of the House of Commons. The main opposition Labour Party has said it would support an election once "the threat of a no-deal crash-out is off the table."'

Fox News' Chris Irvine and the Associated Press contributed to this report