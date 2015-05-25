En route to India, US Secretary of State Kerry stops in Germany to visit ailing sultan of Oman

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has gone to Germany to see the ailing ruler of Oman, the Mideast country that's served an important intermediary role in negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

Kerry is traveling to India for an international conference, but stopped in Munich to visit with Sultan Qaboos bin Said on Saturday.

The 74-year-old sultan has been receiving medical treatment in Germany since November.

U.S. officials said the meeting probably would cover several topics, including the Iran talks. They're set to resume next week in Geneva, Switzerland.

Oman hosted several secret meetings between U.S. and Iranian officials in the months leading up to an interim nuclear deal in November 2013.