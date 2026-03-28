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Body found in search for missing American Airlines flight attendant in Colombia: mayor

The mayor said a 'lifeless body' had been discovered amid search for US citizen Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina of Texas

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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A mayor in Colombia announced that a corpse had been discovered and was likely that of an American citizen who had gone missing. 

Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina, a 32-year-old American Airlines flight attendant from Texas, had gone missing while in the foreign country, according to reports.

"Since last Sunday, we have been searching for Eric Gutiérrez, a U.S. citizen who is missing," Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez noted in a Friday post on X, according to a translation from Spanish.

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Medellin, Colombia Mayor Federico Gutierrez

Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez speaks during a press conference on Dec. 19, 2025. (JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP via Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, a lifeless body has just been found between the municipality of Jericó and Puente Iglesias," he noted.

"There is a very high probability that it is this person," the mayor explained.

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Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina

Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina (CDColExt/X)

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Saturday.

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American Airlines airplane

An American Airlines Airbus A321 departs from Harry Reid International Airport on March 11, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

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But the company had previously told Fox News Digital that it was "actively engaged with local law enforcement officials in their investigation and doing all we can to support our team member's family during this time."

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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