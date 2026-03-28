Body found in search for missing American Airlines flight attendant in Colombia: mayor

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A mayor in Colombia announced that a corpse had been discovered and was likely that of an American citizen who had gone missing.

Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina, a 32-year-old American Airlines flight attendant from Texas, had gone missing while in the foreign country, according to reports.

"Since last Sunday, we have been searching for Eric Gutiérrez, a U.S. citizen who is missing," Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez noted in a Friday post on X, according to a translation from Spanish.

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"Unfortunately, a lifeless body has just been found between the municipality of Jericó and Puente Iglesias," he noted.

"There is a very high probability that it is this person," the mayor explained.

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American Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Saturday.

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But the company had previously told Fox News Digital that it was "actively engaged with local law enforcement officials in their investigation and doing all we can to support our team member's family during this time."

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report