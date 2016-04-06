Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published

Emirates labor law meet finds foreign workers still troubled

By | Associated Press
  • cf1df9a6-
    Image 1 of 3

    A Senior Administrator from the Dubai Labor Office, speaks to several hundred workers, gathered at a residential camp for laborers and managers during an event, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 6, 2016. An event aimed at showcasing how the United Arab Emirates is trying to make labor laws more understandable for its vast population of foreign workers found laborers still troubled by abuses and poor conditions. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (The Associated Press)

  • 970b2056-
    Image 2 of 3

    Saqr Ghobash, the UAE's minister of human resources and Emiratization, second right, meets with workers gathered at a residential camp for laborers and managers during an event, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 6, 2016. An event aimed at showcasing how the United Arab Emirates is trying to make labor laws more understandable for its vast population of foreign workers found laborers still troubled by abuses and poor conditions. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (The Associated Press)

  • 22d75d55-
    Image 3 of 3

    Senior Administrator of the Dubai Labor Office, Ali Ebrahim Al Shehhi, right, speaks to workers gathered at a residential camp for laborers and managers during an event, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 6, 2016. An event aimed at showcasing how the United Arab Emirates is trying to make labor laws more understandable for its vast population of foreign workers found laborers still troubled by abuses and poor conditions. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (The Associated Press)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – An event aimed at showcasing how the United Arab Emirates is trying to make labor laws more understandable for its vast population of foreign workers found laborers still troubled by abuses and poor conditions.

Several hundred workers gathered Wednesday at a residential camp for laborers and managers in Abu Dhabi were able to ask questions of government employees. Saqr Ghobash, the UAE's minister of human resources and Emiratization, also attended the meeting.

Laborers, taxi drivers and others at the gathering discussed challenges foreign workers face in the UAE, from unscrupulous bosses to stagnant wages.

Gulf Arab nations have come under increasing scrutiny from human rights and labor activists over their treatment of low-paid workers. Labor unions are not allowed and strikes are illegal in the UAE.