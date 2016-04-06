Emirates labor law meet finds foreign workers still troubled

next Image 1 of 3

An event aimed at showcasing how the United Arab Emirates is trying to make labor laws more understandable for its vast population of foreign workers found laborers still troubled by abuses and poor conditions.

Several hundred workers gathered Wednesday at a residential camp for laborers and managers in Abu Dhabi were able to ask questions of government employees. Saqr Ghobash, the UAE's minister of human resources and Emiratization, also attended the meeting.

Laborers, taxi drivers and others at the gathering discussed challenges foreign workers face in the UAE, from unscrupulous bosses to stagnant wages.

Gulf Arab nations have come under increasing scrutiny from human rights and labor activists over their treatment of low-paid workers. Labor unions are not allowed and strikes are illegal in the UAE.