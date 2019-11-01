Elephant in India named after Usama bin Laden tramples to death 5 villagers

Five people were killed this week by a rampaging elephant that terrified villagers have dubbed “Laden” after the murderous terror leader Usama bin Laden, according to reports.

The victims were trampled to death and villager Rajen Rabha said it happened Tuesday night in Assam state, Agence France-Presse reported.

"But that was not all. In the past Laden has also attacked our villages and killed people and destroyed our paddy fields," Rabha told the news outlet.

Assam Forest Minister Par Parimal Shuklabaidya said a committee that includes wildlife experts would decide what to do once the elephant is found.

“There are suggestions that we should tranquilize the animal and take it to forest where there is no human habitation nearby," Shuklabaidya said, according to AFP.

The rogue elephant was spotted Thursday with a drone in the Kankata Reserve, Northeast Now reports.

“We have located and identified Laden in the reserve, which is about [10 miles] from Tuesday’s incident site,” a senior officer was quoted as saying. “The jumbo was visible for once or twice and then it went inside the jungle.”

Tuesday’s deaths have Matia villagers passing sleepless nights, according to the news outlet.

“We will be able to sleep peacefully only after the killer jumbo is captured,” villager Kohinoor Hussain said.