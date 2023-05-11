Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

Elderly woman in London struck by police motorcycle escorting UK royal

The 80-year-old pedestrian sustained critical injuries from the collision in London

Associated Press
A woman in her 80s was in critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, British police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in west London.

Sophie, known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, said her "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

UK police escorting Sophie

A police motorcycle escorts vehicles ridden by Prince Edward's wife Sophie on Nov. 8, 2020, in London, England. On Thursday, a police motorcycle escorting Sophie struck an elderly pedestrian who was then sent to the hospital in critical condition.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The statement added that Sophie was "grateful for the swift response by the emergency services." It said further comment would be inappropriate because the crash was being investigated.

Sophie, 58, is a full-time working royal married to Edward, the younger brother of King Charles III.

The woman remained in critical condition at a hospital on Thursday. No other injuries were reported and police inquiries into the crash were ongoing.


 