Egypt hands life sentences to 9 on terror-related charges

An Egyptian court has sentenced nine alleged Muslim Brotherhood members in absentia to life imprisonment for forming a "terrorist cell" to plot attacks on security forces and other institutions.

The suspects remain at large. Life sentences in Egypt are equal to 25 years.

Also Wednesday, the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced another 13 defendants to 10 years each on similar charges, including planning to kill public figures and security officials, and joining an outlawed group, a reference to the Brotherhood. Two minors were sentenced each to two years.

The 15 suspects are in custody and their sentences can be appealed.

Egypt designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization after the 2013's removal from power of President Mohammed Morsi, a senior Brotherhood figure. Morsi has been jailed and sentenced to death.