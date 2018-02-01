Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Editor: Guatemalan journalist found dead in cane field

By | Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY – A Guatemalan journalist and another person have been found dead in a cane field with signs of violence in the southwestern department of Suchitepequez.

Chief editor Abner Guoz of the newspaper Nuestro Diario said Thursday that journalist Angel Laurent Castillo is one of the two victims. He urged authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

Police spokesman Pablo Castillo said officials were working to confirm the identities of the people, but preliminary indications were that one was a journalist.