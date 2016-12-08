Earthquake Shakes Southern Mexico, No Initial Reports of Damage

next Image 1 of 2



People fled into the streets after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Thursday, but there were initial reports of damage.

The epicenter was located near the town of Las Choapas, about 370 miles (600 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City, where it swayed buildings for several seconds. In the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, people ran from their homes and school children assembled on playgrounds.

But Gov. Javier Duarte de Ochoa there was no damage near the epicenter nor in major cities in the oil-producing state.

"Veracruz is completely quiet without problems," he told state television. "It was felt all over the state, but nothing major happened. It was only a scare."

The also was temblor was felt strongly in the state of Chiapas, bordering Guatemala, where there also were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological survey said the quake hit a depth of 104 miles (167 kilometers).

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

