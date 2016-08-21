Expand / Collapse search
Duterte threatens to withdraw Philippines from UN, hits US

By | Associated Press
    Former Justice Secretary and now Senator Leila De Lima gestures during a news conference she called to answer allegations about her alleged links to illegal drugs Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016 in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. De Lima, who was called "immoral" by President Rodrigo Duterte, said she is "willing to be shot in front of the President" if there is evidence she is involved in illegal drugs. De Lima is scheduled to open a Senate investigation on Monday on the extra-judicial killings related to the "war on drugs" by President Duterte. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he talks during the 115th Police Service Anniversary at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Manila. The Philippines' brash-talking president has threatened to withdraw his country from the United Nations in his latest outburst against critics of his anti-drugs campaign that has left hundreds of suspects dead. Duterte ridiculed the U.N. as inutile, and lashed at U.S. police killings of black men. (Noel Celis/Pool Photo via AP, File) (The Associated Press)

DAVAO, Philippines – The Philippines' brash-talking president has threatened to withdraw his country from the United Nations in his latest outburst against critics of his anti-drugs campaign that has left hundreds of suspects dead.

President Rodrigo Duterte ridiculed the U.N. as inutile, and lashed at U.S. police killings of black men.

He pointed early Sunday to the haunting image of a bloodied child pulled from the rubble of a missile-struck building in the Syrian city of Aleppo to hit U.N. and U.S. inability to stop such deadly conflicts while he said he comes under fire for the deaths of criminals.

Duterte also pressed allegations against a Philippine senator and critic, accusing her of having an affair with her driver whom he linked to illegal drugs.