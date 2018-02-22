Duterte: Labor ban to Kuwait stays, may be expanded

The Philippine president says a ban on the deployment of workers to Kuwait, where a Filipina was found dead in a freezer, will continue and could be expanded to other countries where Filipino workers "suffer brutal treatment and human degradation."

President Rodrigo Duterte made the remarks Thursday after attending the wake of Joanna Demafelis in the central Philippine town of Sara, adding that he intends to file criminal charges against her employers, who are being hunted by Kuwaiti authorities.

Demafelis' body was found stuffed in a freezer on Feb. 6 in a Kuwait City apartment where it had reportedly been for more than a year. Philippine officials say her body bore torture marks and there were indications she was strangled.