This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

One of 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis dies

Unidentified Dutch soldier dies following shooting outside hotel in Indianapolis entertainment district

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
One of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The commando "died tonight of his injuries. That happened surrounded by family and colleagues," the ministry said in a statement.

The soldier, whose identity was not released, was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

Indianapolis police said officers found the three men in the entertainment district with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to area hospitals.

Scene in downtown Indianapolis when 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel. 

The two other wounded soldiers are conscious, the ministry said.

The soldiers were training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, FOX59 reported. 

Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Aug. 27, 2022, in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

"It is a premier training facility and used by DoD as well as other allies," Indiana National Guard said to the TV station in a statement. "The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time."

Fox News reached out to Indianapolis police to get more details about the investigation but didn't hear back in time for publication.

At this time no arrests have been made. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.