World
Published

Three Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

Shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis’ entertainment district

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. Indianapolis police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to area hospitals.

The Dutch defense ministry said one soldier was in critical condition and the two others were conscious, while Indianapolis police told local news outlets two of the soldiers were in critical condition and the third was stable.

The ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training when the shooting occurred during their free time in front of the hotel where they were staying.

Scene in downtown Indianapolis when 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel. 

Scene in downtown Indianapolis when 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel.  (WXIN)

The soldiers training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, FOX59 reported. 

"It is a premier training facility and used by DoD as well as other allies," Indiana National Guard said to the TV station in a statement. "The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time."

No arrests have been made, multiple media outlets have reported. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

