Dutch police investigate explosion at COVID-19 testing site

Dutch police on Wednesday responded to an explosion at a COVID-19 testing site just prior to its opening, according to reports.

Reuters reported that the explosion occurred in Bovenkarspel and shattered windows but there were no injuries. Local reports indicated that one security guard was on duty. DutchNews.Nl reported that there has been an increase in cases in the town in recent weeks. Unconfirmed local reports said a metal pipe exploded outside the testing center.

The country has experienced violent protests in previous weeks over strict mandates, including a 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew that sparked riots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report