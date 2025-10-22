Expand / Collapse search
Dublin protesters clash with police, burn vehicle after migrant accused of sexually assaulting Irish girl

The migrant accused of attacking a 10-year-old Irish girl reportedly has deportation orders standing against him since last year

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Protesters torch police car, clash with officers outside Dublin migrant shelter after alleged sex attack Video

Protesters torch police car, clash with officers outside Dublin migrant shelter after alleged sex attack

Protesters in Ireland torched a police car and clashed with officers outside a Dublin migrant shelter after an alleged sex attack on a girl. (Credit: Anadolu Agency)

Protesters set a police car on fire and hurled glass bottles at officers in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday night after an illegal migrant was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old Irish girl who was in state care.

The violence erupted outside the City West Hotel, a sprawling former hotel-turned migrant center where an illegal migrant — who had deportation orders standing against him — is accused of attacking the girl late Sunday night.

Irish police, An Garda Síochána, said that six people were arrested during the clashes and one female police officer suffered a foot injury.

HERE'S WHY IRELAND IS AT BOILING POINT OVER MASS IMMIGRATION

Burning Garda vehicle during violent Dublin protest outside asylum seeker hotel.

Onlookers film a Garda vehicle burning as a demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers turned violent in Saggart, southwest Dublin, on Oct. 21, 2025. Police in riot gear clashed with hundreds of protesters after allegations that a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. (Peter Murphy / AFP via Getty Images)

Police said their officers were subject to "sustained attacks" as they tried to cordon off the building. Nearly 300 police were dispatched to the area in Saggart.

Some protesters were seen waving Irish flags while others could be heard chanting, "Get them out, get them out," in reference to the 2,000 migrants living at the shelter.

Police said protesters hurled hundreds of empty glass bottles from nearby garbage containers and bricks at officers, while fireworks were also discharged. A police helicopter was targeted with lasers, a spokesperson said.

Men on horseback attempted to breach police lines by charging at law enforcement, police said. Police used pepper spray as they tried to disperse the crowd.

"An Garda Síochána facilitates peaceful protests on a daily basis. This was obviously not a peaceful protest," Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said in a statement. "The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardaí."

Protester films as Garda vehicle burns during violent Dublin protest.

A protester films as a Garda vehicle burns during violent clashes outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Saggart, southwest Dublin, on Oct. 21, 2025. (Peter Murphy / AFP via Getty Images)

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin condemned the attacks on police and said there was "no justification for the vile abuse against them."

On Wednesday, he said the girl who was allegedly raped had not been protected by the state and the circumstances around the alleged attack are of "deep concern."

THOUSANDS MARCH IN DUBLIN AGAINST IRELAND'S MASS MIGRATION POLICIES AS MCGREGOR PURSUES PRESIDENTIAL BID

The victim was in the care of child protection services, known as "Tusla," which said she had absconded from staff during a planned recreational trip in the city center. It is unclear how she got in contact with the suspect.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, is originally from Africa, according to the Irish Mirror. He arrived in Ireland six years ago and failed his application for international protection in 2024 and was ordered deported in March, according to the Irish Times.

The incident took place on the grounds of Citywest, a former hotel which for the last few years has been housing migrants seeking international protection. 

The Irish government bought the hotel in September for around $150 million with the aim of turning it into a permanent migrant facility despite several protests by locals.

Protester waves Irish flag in front of riot police during Dublin protest.

A protester waves the Irish flag in front of riot police on Oct. 21, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland. Demonstrators gathered outside the Citywest Hotel after police arrested a foreign national in connection with the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl.  (Getty Images)

Tensions around mass immigration continue to bubble since November 2023 when hundreds of rioters looted shops, set fire to vehicles and threw rocks at police officers after three young children were stabbed outside a school allegedly by an Algerian-born suspect who had become an Irish citizen.

Last week, a 17-year-old Ukrainian was murdered just days after he came to Ireland and was placed in asylum care operated by Tusla. A Somalian youth, also an asylum seeker and described as a minor, has been charged with his murder, according to RTE News.

A homeless foreign national was arrested and charged last week with the murder of an 89-year-old Irish woman, per the Irish Independent.

On Friday, Irish people go to the polls to elect a new president.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

