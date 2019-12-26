Drunken e-scooter rider on German Autobahn arrested, police say

German police on Thursday said they arrested a man who had been caught riding an electric scooter down an autobahn while intoxicated.

Cologne police responded to calls just before 2:30 a.m. regarding a man who’d been spotted riding an e-scooter along the side the A4 highway, Deutsche Welle reported.

Police said they located the joyrider in a few minutes and “put an end to a dangerous situation.”

The rider told police “he ended up on the motorway by accident,” according to AFP.

Blood tests showed his alcohol levels were more than twice the country’s legal limit for drivers, DW reported.

Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported that the man had been carrying a bottle of beer when police caught him, though that could not be independently verified.

The man, whose identity has not been released, is now facing a charge of drunk driving.

E-scooters in Germany have a maximum speed of 12 mph and are not permitted on autobahns, DW reported. An offender caught riding a scooter while intoxicated risk losing their license.