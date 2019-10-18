Expand / Collapse search
German parliament votes down Autobahn speed limit law

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Germans won’t have to take their pedals off the metal anytime soon.

Germany’s parliament on Thursday rejected a proposed law to impose a maximum 81 mph (130 kmh) speed limit on the nation’s Autobahn highway network. After a heated debate, a final tally of 498 members voted against the measure and 126 for it, The Local reported.

The Green Party requested the vote, arguing that lowering speeds would improve safety while also reducing emissions.

About 30 percent of the Autobahn in congested areas currently has limits, but most of it is unrestricted, making it unique among European highways.

Earlier this year the Transport Minister rejected the idea of additional limits, saying it was “against all common sense” because the “German motorways are the safest roads in the world.”

