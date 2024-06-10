Dramatic video shows moment Israeli hostages are recovered in daring rescue

Israeli forces on Monday released dramatic video showing the weekend rescue of four hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The video is seen from helmet camera footage of Yamam and Shin Bet’s operation unit, alongside Israel Defense Forces soldiers who were operating in Nuseirat, a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

Yamam and Shin Bet operatives worked simultaneously at two locations to rescue four hostages while engaging in combat with Hamas terrorists. Noa Argamani, 26, was rescued at one site, while Shlomi Ziv, 41, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Almog Meir Jan, 22, were rescued from a second location.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital shows Yamam officers and Shin Bet operatives storming the location where three of the four hostages were being held. Ziv, Kozlov and Jan are later seen boarding a helicopter and being flown back to Israel.

All four hostages were abducted from a desert rave near the border during Hamas’ wide-ranging assault into Israel on Oct. 7.

The rescue operation came amid a major Israeli air and ground offensive in central Gaza that health officials said killed 274 Palestinians. It also came at a sensitive time in the eight-month war as Israel and Hamas weigh a U.S. proposal for a cease-fire and the release of the remaining captives.

Hamas and other militants killed some 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 attack and captured around 250 others, including men, women, children and older adults.

Since then, nearly 37,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, per estimates from the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. The organization does not distinguish between fighters and civilians.

Israel has disputed these figures, saying its soldiers are targeting Hamas terrorists who operate in dense urban areas.

More than 100 captives, mostly women and children, were freed in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israeli authorities believe Hamas is still holding around 120 hostages, with 43 pronounced dead. Survivors include about 15 women, two children under the age of 5 and two men in their 80s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.