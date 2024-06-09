Kamala Harris mourns death of Palestinians in raid that rescued 4 Israeli hostages

Vice President Harris mourned the Palestinians who were killed in a successful Israeli hostage rescue operation this weekend during an address delivered Saturday.

The Israeli operation retrieved four hostages who were taken into Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7. Harris, speaking before the Michigan Democratic Party, celebrated their retrieval but spent more time lamenting the deaths of Palestinians killed in the operation, many of whom Israel has described as terrorists.

"Before I begin, I just say a few words about the morning which I know weighs heavily on all of our hearts," she said.

"On Oct. 7, Hamas committed a brutal massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abducted 250 hostages," she continued. "Thankfully, four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight. And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today."

"We have been working every day to bring an end to this conflict in a way that ensures Israel is secure, brings home all hostages, ends ongoing suffering for Palestinian people and ensures that Palestinians can enjoy their right to self-determination, dignity and freedom," she added. "As President Biden said last week, it is time for this war to end."

Hamas-run authorities in Gaza claim over 270 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli operation, though they make no distinction between militants and innocents. Israeli forces claim the number was fewer than 100.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also confirmed reports on Sunday that some number of innocents appeared to have been killed in the operation.

"We the United States are not in a position today to make a definitive statement about [the death toll]," Sullivan said in a Sunday interview with CNN. "But we do know this: innocent people were tragically killed in this operation. The exact number we don’t know, but innocent people were killed."

"Every day that we see more innocent people lost is another horrible, awful, tragic day," he added.

Israeli forces say Hamas intentionally kept the hostages in a "civilian environment." They also said even the Palestinians who were holding the hostages were also "civilians."

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari of the IDF said Hamas has been holding hostages inside civilian buildings, including the locations where Israeli forces rescued Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Shlomi Ziv, 41, and Andrey Kozlov, 27.