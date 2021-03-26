Dozens killed in horrific Egypt train crash

At least 32 people were killed when two trains collided in Egypt on Friday, the health ministry said — with dramatic footage of the aftermath showing people screaming and covered in soot in an overturned car.

The deadly crash occurred north of the city of Sohag, and left at least 66 people injured.

Photos from local media showed train cars derailed above a channel of water.

"The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn," a security source told Reuters.

Videos from the scene circulated on Twitter, showing an overturned train car ripped open — with screaming passengers still in their seats.

Some passengers — who appeared covered in ash — could be seen trying to help others.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the region and accidents causing casualties are common.