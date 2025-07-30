Dozens dead as violence erupts over government plans to eliminate fuel subsidies, army takes to streets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 22 people have died amid violent protests in Angola against a fuel hike, as unrest continues to spread across the oil-rich nation.

Unrest broke out in the African country on Monday after the minibus taxi associations launched a three-day strike against a government move to increase the price of diesel by one-third in an effort to curb costly subsidies and shore up public finances, Reuters reported.

Looting, vandalism and clashes between protesters and authorities began in the capital of Luanda before spreading to at least six other provinces.

Government officials met on Wednesday to get an update on the death toll and police response.

In addition to the 22 deaths, the office of President Joao Lourenco said there were 197 people injured and more than 1,200 arrests. Sixty-six shops and 25 vehicles were vandalized, and some supermarkets and warehouses looted, a presidential statement said.

The army was deployed to restore order as the riots "triggered a climate of widespread insecurity," the statement said.

Since 2023, Angola has been removing fuel subsidies, a policy encouraged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A price hike that year also triggered deadly protests.

Subsidies amounted to as much as 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, according to the Southern African oil-producing country's finance minister.