Dozens dead as violence erupts over government plans to eliminate fuel subsidies, army takes to streets

©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
At least 22 people have died amid violent protests in Angola against a fuel hike, as unrest continues to spread across the oil-rich nation. 

Unrest broke out in the African country on Monday after the minibus taxi associations launched a three-day strike against a government move to increase the price of diesel by one-third in an effort to curb costly subsidies and shore up public finances, Reuters reported.

POPE LEO XIV CONDEMNS BRUTAL MACHETE ATTACK THAT KILLED 49 CHRISTIANS DURING PRAYER IN CONGO

Unrest in Angola

Angola anti-riot police officers stand in formation as protesters gather in Luanda on July 26, 2025 during a protest over high costs of living. (Julio Pacheo Ntela/AFP via Getty Images)

Looting, vandalism and clashes between protesters and authorities began in the capital of Luanda before spreading to at least six other provinces. 

Government officials met on Wednesday to get an update on the death toll and police response

In addition to the 22 deaths, the office of President Joao Lourenco said there were 197 people injured and more than 1,200 arrests. Sixty-six shops and 25 vehicles were vandalized, and some supermarkets and warehouses looted, a presidential statement said.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE KILLED IN MASS SHOOTING INCIDENT AT BANGKOK MARKET: POLICE

A burned vehicle in the street in Angola

Residents walk past a looted supermarket in the Kalemba 2 district of Luanda on July 29 during a general strike in the taxi sector declared for three days to protest against the rising prices of fuel.  (AFP via Getty Images)

The army was deployed to restore order as the riots "triggered a climate of widespread insecurity," the statement said.

Since 2023, Angola has been removing fuel subsidies, a policy encouraged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A price hike that year also triggered deadly protests.

Protesters in Angola on the street

Residents carry items as looting erupted in the Kalemba 2 district of Luanda on July 28 during a general strike in the taxi sector declared for three days to protest against the rising prices of fuel.  (AFP via Getty Images)

Subsidies amounted to as much as 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, according to the Southern African oil-producing country's finance minister.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.