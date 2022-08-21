Dozens dead in Turkey after vehicles crash into first responders on scene of accidents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A truck and a bus crashed into first responders in two separate incidents in Turkey on Saturday.

In both instances, police were responding to the scene of an earlier car accident when a second vehicle struck. Authorities say at least 32 people were killed in the two incidents and nearly 50 others were injured, Reuters reported Sunday.

The first crash took place at roughly 10:45 a.m. local time in the southeastern province of Gaziantep. First responders and journalists were on the scene of an earlier crash when a passenger bus hurtled into them, killing at least 16 people and wounding 20 others.

Regional governor Davut Gul confirmed the incident to reporters.

"While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 meters behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground," he said in a press conference.

The second crash occurred under almost identical circumstances in the city of Mardin. First responders were once again on the scene of an earlier accident when another truck crashed into them.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca says at least16 people died in the incident and another 29 are injured, according to Reuters. Eight of those injured are in critical condition.

Neither incident is thought to have been an intentional attack.