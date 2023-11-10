Expand / Collapse search
Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic reports strongest earthquake this year

12-mile deep, 5.0 magnitude quake felt from Haitian border to Santo Domingo

Associated Press
Published
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the northwest Dominican Republic on Friday near the border with Haiti.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 12 miles just west-northwest of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials in the Dominican Republic said the quake was felt in the border town of Montecristi all the way south to the capital of Santo Domingo.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit the country this year, Dominican geologist Osiris de León said.

Dominican flag

The Dominican flag is photographed flying against a clear sky. (Photo by Tony Savino/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jenrry Castro, mayor of the northwest town of Villa Vazquez, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that minor damage was reported in two schools. Products also fell off supermarket shelves in the area, he said, adding that crews were inspecting all schools and municipal buildings in the town.

The quake occurred in an area that has become a flashpoint in an ongoing border dispute between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

No immediate damage or injuries were reported in Haiti.

The island of Hispaniola shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic sits atop the Enriquillo–Plantain Garden fault zone, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.