DISTURBING VIDEO: Child survives six-story fall, lands in blanket held by onlookers below

A video from China shows a very distressing scene in which a 3-year-old child takes a six-story plunge.

The child is seen holding on to a ledge before losing his grip.

But the story has a fortunate outcome, according to reports: Some onlookers watching from below stretched out a blanket and managers to catch the child.

Remarkably, the child suffered no injuries, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, according to the BBC.

Police said the child had been left alone in the apartment while a grandparent went to buy groceries, NBC News reported.