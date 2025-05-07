White smoke over Sistine Chapel as new pope chosen

White smoke was witnessed emerging from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, in a direct signal that a new pope has already been elected.

The name of the pope has yet to be announced by the papal conclave, who met for the first time on Wednesday to deliberate on who would take up the seat as leader of the Catholic Church.

Only one vote was intended to be held on the first day of the conclave’s gathering, while as many as four votes could be held in the following days, with two ballots collected in the morning followed by up to two in the afternoon.

The Thursday announcement means the holy body concluded their voting on the second day; both Pope Francis and Pope Benedict were elected on the second day of the Conclave.

The last time a conclave agreed on a pope on the first day, just hours after convening, was in 1503 with the election of Pope Julius II, according to the Associated Press.

In recent years, the conclave has still been considered relatively quick in their decision as they reached a conclusion on the papacy in just a matter of days.

Pope Francis was elected in 2013 on the fifth ballot, while Pope Benedict XVI won in 2005 on the fourth ballot, and Pope Pius XII, elected in 1939 won on the third ballot.

A pope is decided after a man receives a two-thirds majority by the voting body, which comprises eligible voters in the College of Cardinals who are under the age of 80 at the time of the pope's passing.

Of the 252 members of the body, 133 of the cardinals voted.

Once the individual, who is traditionally selected from the College of Cardinals, is chosen as the next pope, he must accept the role with the Dean of the College.

He will then be asked by what name he would like to be called, and the conclave then concludes.

Check back on this developing story.