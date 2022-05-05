At least 3 dead in suspected ax attack in Israel city of El'ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least three people were wounded and three others killed in a suspected ax attack in the Israeli town of El'ad on Thursday night, according to reports.

At least one suspect was involved and fled before police arrived. El'ad is located some 15 miles east of Tel Aviv.

EMTs dispatched to the scene were treating the wounded, including a man in his 40s who was unresponsive and in critical condition with a "penetrating wound," a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response told Jewish Press.

Some reports indicated the wounds resulted from an ax attack, but police have yet to confirm the nature of the wounds.

"Due to the nature of the incident, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been dispatched in addition to EMS first responders," said United Hatzalah spokesperson Raphi Poch.

At least three people died due to the attack, Haaretz reported.

Emergency services urged residents to remain in their homes while security personnel search for the suspect or suspects involved, saying that a "terrorist is at large."

This is a developing story.