Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukraine posts video of destroyed Russian helicopter being fished out of reservoir

Kyiv reservoir is north of Ukraine's capital city

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense  posted a video Thursday that appears to show a destroyed Russian helicopter being pulled out of the water. 

"A new variety of fish can now be caught in Kyiv Reservoir," it said in a tweet. "Russian helicopter Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter’ has become prey itself." 

The Ministry said Ukraine’s military shot down the aircraft "during the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the war." 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

The 12-second clip shows a crumpled helicopter being held up by a crane next to the edge of a body of water. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now lasted 71 days. 