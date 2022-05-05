Ukraine posts video of destroyed Russian helicopter being fished out of reservoir
Kyiv reservoir is north of Ukraine's capital city
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense posted a video Thursday that appears to show a destroyed Russian helicopter being pulled out of the water.
"A new variety of fish can now be caught in Kyiv Reservoir," it said in a tweet. "Russian helicopter Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter’ has become prey itself."
The Ministry said Ukraine’s military shot down the aircraft "during the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the war."
The 12-second clip shows a crumpled helicopter being held up by a crane next to the edge of a body of water.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now lasted 71 days.