©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Daughter of woman in South Korea scandal arrested in Denmark

By | Associated Press
In this photo taken on Sept. 20, 2014, South Korea's Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the confidante of disgraced President Park Geun-hye, competes during the equestrian dressage team competition for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. South Korean prosecutors said Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, Chung has been arrested in Denmark and authorities are working to get her returned home in connection with a huge corruption scandal. (Lee Sang-hak/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean prosecutors said Monday that the daughter of the confidante of impeached President Park Geun-hye has been arrested in Denmark, and that authorities were working to get her returned home in connection with a huge corruption scandal.

Park was impeached last month by lawmakers amid public fury over prosecutors' allegations that she conspired to allow her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to extort companies and control the government.

Denmark police arrested Choi's daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, over the weekend on charges of staying there illegally.

South Korea had asked Interpol to search for Chung because she didn't return home to answer questions about the scandal.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that Chung, a former member of the national equestrian team, allegedly took advantage of her mother's relationship with Park to get unwarranted favors from Seoul's Ewha Womans University.