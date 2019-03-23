Expand / Collapse search
Middle East
Cyprus arrests Turkish Kurd terror suspect wanted by Germany

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus – Cyprus' government spokesman says authorities have arrested a Turkish Kurd against whom Germany has launched criminal proceedings for "terrorist activities."

Prodromos Prodromou said in a written statement Saturday that the individual had been recognized by Cyprus as a political refugee and had been granted Cypriot travel documents. He said the person was detained on the strength of a European arrest warrant.

Prodromou said a court on Saturday ordered the suspect detained.

He said the suspect, whose identity was not released, will remain in custody until a court rules whether to extradite him to Germany within 60 days of his arrest.