Cowabunga! Flood-swept cow washes ashore on beach, alive and mooing

Animal found safe and sound amid devastating Australian floods

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
This cow wasn’t milking it as one Australian woman discovered the animal washed ashore nearly 11 miles from home during unprecedented flooding. (Credit: Facebook/Layla Philipson)

In the midst of Australia's devastating floods, one moo-ving tale of survival has emerged from the waves: a cow, swept away by raging waters, was found alive on Old Bar Beach, approximately 11 miles from its home in Taree, New South Wales.

Layla Philipson discovered the bovine in the sand and shared photos on the Taree Community Noticeboard on Facebook, leading to the cow's reunion with its owner.

"Alive cow Oldbar beach between Wallabi and meridian," read her post.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of severe flooding across New South Wales. 

Cow washes up on Australian beach amid devastating flooding

A cow lies on the sand at Old Bar Beach in New South Wales, Australia, after being swept approximately 11 miles by floodwaters. Layla Philipson discovered the animal and shared its photo online. (Facebook/Layla Philipson)

A slow-moving low-pressure system has unleashed record-breaking rainfall, with some areas receiving over 27 inches of rain.

The deluge has resulted in five confirmed deaths, left approximately 50,000 people isolated, and damaged an estimated 10,000 properties.

The Manning River, which flows through Taree, reached levels not seen in nearly a century, contributing to the displacement of livestock and residents alike. 

Cow washes up on Australian beach amid devastating flooding

A person reaches out to comfort a cow found on Old Bar Beach in New South Wales, Australia. The cow had been swept away by floodwaters during severe storms affecting the region. (Facebook/Layla Philipson)

According to The Independent, emergency services have conducted over 700 rescues, and efforts continue to provide aid to affected communities.

While this cow's story brings a bit of levity, the situation remains dire.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant, as floodwaters persist and further weather challenges loom.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com