COVID lockdown in China's largest city nearing end

Shanghai inched closer to lifting its strict COVID lockdown on Friday, reopening transportation and parks

In the district of Pudong, 115 bus routes were reopened on Friday.

City officials previously reopened four of the city's 20 subway lines and more than 250 bus routes.

More than 30 parks reopened on Thursday, with visitor numbers cut off at below half of their maximum capacity, according to The Shanghai Daily.

70 more in China's largest city will reopen by Tuesday.

Shanghai's latest daily COVID case tally was below 300, with no cases outside quarantined areas.

In recent days, residents that were confined to their homes for weeks have been allowed to walk outside and shop for groceries.

However, most of the millions of residents under the lockdown orders were still relegated to their compounds and many stores can only do deliveries.

While most residents are working from home, leaders are punishing workplaces that flout COVID measures.

Authorities also said Thursday that students in junior and senior high school could return to in-person classes starting June 6.

The metropolis is set to officially emerge from China's harsh lockdown restrictions on June 1, when malls and department stores will be allowed to reopen in batches.

On Wednesday, Shanghai closed the makeshift hospital at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

In Beijing, a smaller outbreak has forced the city to order additional rounds of mass testing and step up quarantines – though it has resisted implementing a widely-criticized "zero-COVID" lockdown.

Schools, subway lines and tourist sites are closed there and residents have been advised to avoid travel between city districts.

China's capital reported 29 daily cases.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.