Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, trapping 70 people

A hotel in China that had been converted into a coronavirus quarantine site collapsed Saturday evening, trapping 70 people.

It happened in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian Province, according to reports.

At least 23 people were subsequently rescued, Reuters reported, citing government officials.

No reason for the collapse was given.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA HAS ONE UNEXPECTED SIDE-EFFECT

Videos posted on social media show emergency workers combing through the building's wreckage, the BBC reported.

Chinese media reports said the Xinjia Express Hotel had 80 guest rooms on five floors.

Local government officials confirmed the hotel had been turned into a coronavirus quarantine center and was one of two in the district, the South China Morning Post reported, citing the Beijing News.

NO NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES REPORTED IN CHINA'S HUBEI PROVINCE IN 24 HOURS, EXCLUDING WUHAN

Another newspaper reported the hotel's room housed people under quarantine after coming in close contact with coronavirus patients, the Morning Post reported.

A man living across the road from the collapsed hotel said he thought the collapse was an explosion, the paper reported.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“I was just having dinner and I suddenly heard a loud bang and thought it was an explosion. It was not until I ran to my balcony that I saw that the entire hotel building had collapsed,” he was quoted as saying.