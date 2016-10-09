Colombia's Santos to donate Nobel Prize money to victims

next Image 1 of 2

President Juan Manuel Santos says he'll donate his $925,000 in Nobel Peace Prize money to the victims of Colombia's conflict.

Santos made the announcement Sunday during a visit with his family and top officials to a town in western Colombia hard hit by the half-century conflict.

He promised the residents of Bojaya that he won't give up on securing peace with leftist FARC rebels despite voters' rejection of a deal he negotiated with the guerrillas in a referendum a week ago. More than 96 percent of residents of Bojaya voted for the peace deal.

At least 79 people in Bojaya were killed, many of them children, when FARC rebels launched a mortar attack on a church in an attempt to seize the town during a battle with right-wing paramilitaries.