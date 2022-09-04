Climber arrested after scaling 1,000-foot skyscraper in London

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A climber was arrested after scaling a 1,000-foot skyscraper in London known as The Shard early Sunday, according to local reports.

Video posted on social media shows the climber making his way up the 95-story building just after 5:30 a.m. near London Bridge Station as police, firefighters and bystanders watched from the ground.

Police said three arrests have been made.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespass while two other men were both arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, a Metropolitan police spokesman told MyLondon.

While police have not yet named the climber, Adam Lockwood, a notorious 21-year-old free climber, posted a photo on Facebook that apparently shows himself standing at the top of the skyscraper overlooking the city.

Lockwood's previous stunts have included dangling from the 262-foot tall San Siro stadium in Milan and reportedly posing as a worker to climb a 1,200-foot crane in Dubai.

Trains were also delayed due to the incident, according to the outlet.

The Shard is a 1,016-foot skyscraper designed by the Italian architect Renzo Piano.

It is the tallest building in Western Europe.