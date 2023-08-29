Expand / Collapse search
Christian official faces second 'hate speech' trial over Twitter post quoting the Bible

A member of Finland's parliament will appear in court later this month after citing the Bible in a social media post

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Päivi Räsänen details the historic nature of her religious freedom case Video

Päivi Räsänen details the historic nature of her religious freedom case

Finnish member of Parliament shares with Fox News Digital how she is on trial for posting verses from the Bible.

A respected member of Finland's parliament is set to reappear in court for a second time facing "hate speech" charges for a social media post citing Bible verses, more than a year after a district court dismissed the charges against her.

In a press release, Parliament Member Päivi Räsänen, a 62-year-old medical doctor and grandmother of seven, said that she is "ready to defend her freedom of expression in all necessary courts."

Paivi Rasanen

MP of the Finlands Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen arrives to attend a court session at the Helsinki District Court in Helsinki, Finland on January 24, 2022. (ANTTI AIMO-KOIVISTO/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

Her second court hearing is set to span two days and take place on August 31 at 9 a.m. and September 1 in the Helsinki Court of Appeals in the Northern European country's capital.  

FINNISH CHRISTIAN OFFICIALS FACE CHARGES FOR LGBT CRITICISMS AS BIDEN ADMIN ASKED TO STEP IN

In February 2022, the Helsinki District Court’s unanimously dismissed the hate speech charges over Räsänen and Bishop Juhana Pohjola's Christian beliefs about marriage. 

LGBT flag outside Presbyterian church in Chicago

Lake View Presbyterian Church hangs a pride flag in support of Gay Pride Week on June 23, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

In a 2019 tweet, Räsänen questioned her church’s sponsorship of an LGBTQ Pride event, and linked to an Instagram post with a picture of Romans 1:24-27.

Räsänen said in a press release that the lengthy four-year investigation has involved untrue accusations, lengthy police interrogations, district court hearings and an upcoming appeal hearing – despite the unanimous acquittal.

PROSECUTOR IN FINLAND'S ‘BIBLE TRIAL’ QUESTIONS LAWMAKER OVER BIBLICAL INTERPRETATION, DOCUMENTARY SHOWS

The content of my writings and my speeches represents the classical Christian view of marriage and sexuality, the same as the Churches have generally taught for two millennia.

— Päivi Räsänen

"The content of my writings and my speeches represents the classical Christian view of marriage and sexuality, the same as the Churches have generally taught for two millennia," Räsänen wrote in a press release. "I do not condone insulting, threatening or slandering anyone, and my statements have not included content of such a nature."

Paivi Rasanen

MP of the Finland's Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen holds a bible as she speaks to media ahead of a court session at the Helsinki District Court in Helsinki, Finland on January 24, 2022. (ANTTI AIMO-KOIVISTO/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

The Finnish lawmaker said the 34-page English version of the complaint "openly attacks the core teachings of the Christian faith," after prosecutors previously compared the Bible to Mein Kampf. 

WAR ON RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: WE MUST STAND UP FOR FINNISH CHRISTIANS FACING TRIAL FOR THEIR FAITH

When the charges were announced, Finland’s state prosecutor said that Räsänen's comments were made to cause intolerance, contempt and hatred toward homosexuals. 

MP of the Finland's Christian Democrats Paivi Rasanen (R) holds a bible as she arrives with her husband Niilo Rasanen to attend a court session at the Helsinki District Court in Helsinki, Finland on January 24, 2022. - The trial against former interior minister and Christian Democrats leader Paivi Rasanen over four charges of incitement against a minority group has started on January 24, 2022. - Finland OUT (Photo by Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by ANTTI AIMO-KOIVISTO/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

MP of the Finland's Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen (R) holds a Bible as she arrives with her husband Niilo Rasanen to attend a court session at the Helsinki District Court in Helsinki, Finland on January 24, 2022.  (ANTTI AIMO-KOIVISTO/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

During the first trial, prosecutors read unrelated Bible verses as "bad" speech, allegedly that the use of the word "sin" could be harmful. 

Räsänen said the trial has a "deterrent effect of curtailing freedom of expression and religion."

"If writings based on biblical teachings were to be condemned, that would mean a serious restriction of freedom of religion. It is natural that this would raise concerns among Christians both in Finland and internationally," she said. 

Räsänen said that she is ready to defend freedom of speech and religion in, "all necessary courts, even the European Court of Human Rights if necessary." 

