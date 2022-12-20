Prosecutor in Finland's 'Bible Trial' questions lawmaker over biblical interpretation, documentary shows

A recent documentary shows a prosecutor questioning Finnish lawmaker Päivi Räsänen about interpretations of the Bible in a freedom of speech case dubbed the "Bible Trial," which dominated conversations on the freedoms of speech and religion in Europe and abroad.

Räsänen, a devout Christian and member of the Christian Democratic Party, became a figure in the fight for personal freedoms while facing an "ethnic agitation" charge for a social media post criticizing the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland for partaking in LGBTQ+ pride events in June 2019.

"I am prepared to go to prison if necessary to hold on to this message," she said after leaving the courtroom.

Moments before, she called her fight a "matter of salvation for people, adding, "Every person is loved by God. On the cross, Jesus made an atonement for all sins. That applies equally to homosexuals and heterosexuals."

FINNISH POLITICIANS UNDER ‘HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION’ FOR SHARING BIBLE VERSE ON FACEBOOK

Though acquitted on all charges in March, the not guilty verdict faced an appeal from the Finnish state prosecutor the following month, sparking outrage from Räsänen's attorney who called the move an effort to "police people’s deeply held beliefs," according to a Washington Times report.

In a 2019 tweet, Räsänen questioned her church’s sponsorship of an LGBTQ Pride event and linked to an Instagram post with a picture of Romans 1:24-27.

The documentary, produced by the Finnish Broadcasting Company, uses audio from the Helsenki District Court, where Räsänen began with the claim that God created men and women and intended them to be married.

"In that sense, homosexual behavior is against God's order of creation as is all other sinful life," she said, her Bible sitting close to her inside the courtroom.

Prosecutor Anu Mantila fired back, questioning Räsänen on the specifics of her beliefs, and their Biblical justification.

FINNISH POLITICIAN UNDER ‘HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION’ FOR SHARING BIBLE VERSE ON FACEBOOK

Räsänen dug into Mantila's questions, calling out their religious basis since the prosecutor had previously criticized the use of religious arguments.

"I'm wondering about these questions from the prosecutor. Earlier, you grounded your arguments, stating that religious convictions and the Bible would not be discussed here. Nonetheless, you are interrogating me over the teachings of the Bible," Räsänen said.

FINNISH LAWMAKER BEING CHARGED FOR EXPRESSING HER RELIGIOUS VIEWS SPEAKS OUT, CALLS THE CASE ‘DANGEROUS’

Mantila also questioned why Räsänen interprets the Bible literally in some instances, while not in others.

"So then, we are discussing the interpretation of the Bible in the Helsinki District Court. Interesting," replied Räsänen.

The presiding judge struck down the prosecutor's questions, saying the court would not "[go] into interpretation of the Bible."

"Which order of justice will be upheld, that of the Bible or of Finnish law?" the prosecutor later asked.

Räsänen answered, "In this courtroom, surely the Finnish law."

FINNISH PROSECUTOR'S DECISION PAINTS PICTURE OF HOSTILE PATH TOWARDS FREE SPEECH AND CHRISTIANITY

"[Beliefs] cannot be obstructed by fines, prison walls or anything else," Räsänen said outside the courtroom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These kinds of restrictions and this kind of scare-mongering so that people begin to self-censor, they don't dare to express their convictions. That is the reason I want to win this trial…This is my task, my calling – to defend freedom of speech and religion," she added later.

The next hearings, following the Finnish prosecutor's appeal of the not guilty verdict, will take place in August 2023.

Räsänen said the lengthy appeal process of the trial was "unfortunate."

"Last March, the Helsinki District Court issued a unanimous, clear acquittal, but the prosecutors appealed that decision to the Appellate Court. I find it unfortunate that this process is taking so long, because the mere fact that there is an ongoing trial, even without a conviction, has a restrictive effect on freedom of expression. Accusations, interrogations and trials cause the public to fear expressing their convictions. I encourage everyone to exercise freedom of speech and religion as the best way to prevent the self-censorship that silences open debate," she told Fox News Digital.

"I am, however, confident about the forthcoming hearing and remain delighted with the District Court’s decision. From my point of view, a victory in the District Court would have been quite sufficient, but the acquittals of the higher courts have broader significance. The continuation of the case will allow for a preliminary ruling on freedom of expression and religion, even from the Supreme Court of Finland. This would serve as a legal guide for any similar charges in the years to come. I hope that no one else will be subject to similar accusations in the future. Personally, I am prepared to defend freedom of expression and religion at all necessary levels of the law, even before the European Court of Human Rights if necessary," she added.

Fox News' Kelsey Koberg and Caleb Parke contributed to this report.