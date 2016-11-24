Chinese travel site Ctrip.com to buy Britain's Skyscanner

China's biggest online travel service Ctrip.com says it has agreed to buy Skyscanner in a deal that values the British travel search site at 1.4 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).

The deal announced Thursday adds to a string of global acquisitions by Chinese companies in search of technology, brands and access to foreign markets.

Ctrip.com International Ltd. said the management of Skyscanner Holdings Ltd., which allows users to compare prices of air tickets, hotels and rental cars on hundreds of travel sites, will remain in place and operate the company independently.