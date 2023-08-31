Expand / Collapse search
China

Chinese cities introduce measures to boost real estate sector

Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan have released statements outlining relaxed mortgage prerequisites

Reuters
Major Chinese cities have said they will allow people to take preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their credit records, in the latest move to help revive an embattled property sector.

Cities including Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan have made announcements easing mortgage requirements, following central bank guidance last Friday.

China commercial buildings

Residential and commercial buildings are located in downtown Guangzhou, China October 7, 2017. Picture taken October 7, 2017.  (REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File photo)

Separately, the eastern province of Jiangsu on late Thursday announced policies to reduce the downpayment ratio for first-home purchase and cut mortgage rates for those buying for the first or second time.

The province will also ease other mortgage conditions, according to a state-backed local media.