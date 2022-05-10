China's Xi takes swipe at US aid to Ukraine: Europe should take security 'in their own hands'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chinese President Xi Jinping took a thinly veiled swipe at the U.S. Tuesday over its involvement in aiding Ukraine amid Russia’s deadly invasion.

"China has been working in its own way to promote peace talks," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in readout of Xi’s call with French President Emmanuel Macron. "China supports European countries in keeping the security of Europe in their own hands."

RUSSIA POUNDS ODESA WITH MISSILE FIRE, ZELENSKYY WARNS OF GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS AMID PORT CITY BLOCKADE

The comments echoed statements made by the leader of the communist nation Monday while discussing the "situation in Ukraine."

"The European side needs to show historical responsibility and political wisdom, bear in mind the long-term stability of Europe, and promote a solution in a responsible manner. The security of Europe should be kept in the hands of Europeans themselves," Xi reportedly told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

China has drawn international ire for its refusal to condemn the illegal invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has resulted in the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II by displacing millions and killing at least 7,000 Ukrainian civilians.

But Beijing’s refusal to cross Moscow appears to be moving beyond turning a blind eye to its war.

Russia has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks and the Kremlin has accused the U.S. and NATO of fighting a proxy war against Russia by supplying defensive aid to Ukraine.

CHINA SLAMS STATE DEPARTMENT CHANGES TO WEBSITE DETAILING TAIWAN RELATIONS, DISTANCING TAIPEI FROM BEIJING

Ukraine’s ministry of dense on Tuesday claimed that Russia’s inability to achieve a major military victory in Ukraine after nearly 11 weeks of fighting means it will look to change the narrative.

"[Despite] having numerous advantages in manpower and equipment, the army of the occupying country is suffering catastrophic losses," the ministry claimed. "To change the Russians’ perception of the military ‘invincibility’ and prepare society for possible defeat, the Russian media has been instructed to [describe] the Russian-Ukrainian war as Russia’s armed confrontation with all countries of European Union and NATO."

Over 140 countries have condemned Russia’s invasion and several nations along with the UN have attempted to facilitate peace talks and urge the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The French readout of the Macron’s call with Xi said that both China and France "reiterated their commitment to respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and agreed on the urgency of reaching a ceasefire".

But Xi reportedly also argued for "vigilance against bloc confrontation" and claimed it "poses a bigger and more persistent threat to global security and stability."