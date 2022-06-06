Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China warns Canada over air patrols on lookout for North Korea sanctions busting

PM Justin Trudeau said Canada part of 'important mission' to ensure North Korea sanctions enforced

Reuters
China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation," after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions busting.

"The U.N. Security Council has never authorized any country to carry out military surveillance in the seas and airspace of other countries in the name of enforcing sanctions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a media briefing.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada was an active member of "an important mission" in the North Pacific to ensure that sanctions on North Korea are properly enforced.

SOUTH KOREA, US LAUNCH EIGHT MISSILES IN RESPONSE TO NORTH KOREA MISSILE TESTS

Chinese aircraft had sometimes forced Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths, Canada's military said last week.

A J-15 fighter jet prepares to land on the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft carrier during open-sea combat training on Dec. 31, 2021. (Hu Shanmin/Xinhua via AP)

Wu Qian, a defense ministry spokesman, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada's actions and have made "solemn representations" via diplomatic channels.

US ISSUES NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST NORTH KOREA AFTER MISSILE TESTS

China's defense ministry said in a statement that Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and "provocations" against China "under the pretext" of implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions, endangering China's national security.

